WHO Teams Arrive in Mbandaka as DRC Battles Fresh Ebola Outbreak

In short
The five latest Ebola victims, who included a 15-year-old girl, died between 18 – 30 May. But their deaths were only attributed to Ebola on Sunday following confirmation. Four other people who have contracted the virus - all of whom are contacts of the deceased - are receiving treatment.
WHO Teams Arrive in Mbandaka as DRC Battles Fresh Ebola Outbreak4 Jun 2020, 07:51 Comments 140 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Misc Report
In short
Mentioned: UNICEF
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.