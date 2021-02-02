Flavia Nassaka
09:09

WHO turns to football stars to promote COVID-19 vaccine uptake

2 Feb 2021, 09:04 Comments 169 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Sport Updates

In short
“Fairness is the foundation of football and all other sports, and this also must be the same when it comes to health,” said WHO's Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. “The rules of the COVID-19 challenge are simple: all people at risk from the coronavirus in all countries must have equitable access to life-saving vaccines, treatments and diagnostics."

 

Tagged with: COVID vaccine promotion
Mentioned: World Health Organisation (WHO) federation of international football association fifa

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.