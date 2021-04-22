Pamela Mawanda
WHO Urges Countries to Store Expired Covid-19 Vaccines Safely Just in Case

The AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine

The AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine

In short
According to WHO, data from the Serum Institute of India-the manufactures of the vaccine shows that the shelf life of the vaccine is nine months and not only six months as previously indicated. So countries with stocks expected to expire soon are being urged to store them safely WHO assesses availed data

 

