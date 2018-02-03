Blanshe Musinguzi
Whoever Killed Mowzey Will Be Brought to Book - Museveni

Casket containing Radio's remains laying in Rubaga Cathederal yesterday

State Minister for Tourism Godfrey Kiwanda read Musevenis eulogy in which the president hailed Mowzey and other musicians for rekindling and instilling a spirit of belonging among youth. Museveni promised Mowzeys family that whoever killed the music icon will face justice.

 

