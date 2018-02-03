Whoever Killed Mowzey Will Be Brought to Book - Museveni

In short
State Minister for Tourism Godfrey Kiwanda read Musevenis eulogy in which the president hailed Mowzey and other musicians for rekindling and instilling a spirit of belonging among youth. Museveni promised Mowzeys family that whoever killed the music icon will face justice.
Whoever Killed Mowzey Will Be Brought to Book - Museveni3 Feb 2018, 18:18 Comments 158 Views Kampala, Uganda Lifestyle Report
Casket containing Radio's remains laying in Rubaga Cathederal yesterday Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.