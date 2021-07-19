Why Athletes Vanish when on National Duty

In short
Uganda Boxing Federation president Moses Muhangi pointed out Juma Miiro, a boxing bronze medalist at the common wealth games in Australia in 2018 who wanted to vanish in Australia after the games to go and start a decent living. Muhangi revealed that it took him a lot of effort to convince the athlete to come back to the country, assuring him of a monthly salary promised by President Museveni to all medalists. However, since then, he has never received any salary and Muhangi feels so guilty that Miiro missed the chance of leading a better life where talent is rewarded.
Sports Minister Hamson Obua while flagging off the first batch of Olympians at Lugogo. Photo by Fahad Muganga
