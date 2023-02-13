Nebert Rugadya
Why Govt 8-Year Initiatives Failed to Reduce Poverty - Report

13 Feb 2023 Kampala, Uganda

In short
The 2021 Poverty Status Report examines poverty trends and dynamics in Uganda over the last eight years. It comes at a time when the economy is grappling with the after-effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, rising costs of living, income inequality, a bulge in the youth population, climate change and land conflicts.

 

