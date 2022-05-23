Nebert Rugadya
06:59

Why I Won't Subsidise Fuel, Cut Taxes - Museveni

23 May 2022, 06:55 Comments 284 Views Business and finance Politics Updates

In short
Prices of most products, imported and locally manufactured have been rising since late last year, and have since pushed the inflation rate from about 3.2 in November to 4.9 per cent in April. The most affected products are soap, cooking oil and other related products, while imports include fuel, wheat and fertilizer.

 

Tagged with: Prices

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.