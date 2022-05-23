In short
Prices of most products, imported and locally manufactured have been rising since late last year, and have since pushed the inflation rate from about 3.2 in November to 4.9 per cent in April. The most affected products are soap, cooking oil and other related products, while imports include fuel, wheat and fertilizer.
Why I Won't Subsidise Fuel, Cut Taxes - Museveni
