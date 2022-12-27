In short
In late October, Besigye's lawyers led by City Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago asked Court to order the Police to release the vehicle saying that Dr. Besigye was struggling to transport himself since the vehicle had been taken and yet, prosecution didn't list it as an exhibit needed in the case. This prompted Court at Buganda Road to order that the vehicle is given back to rightful owners under whose name it is registered.
Why is Police Still Holding Besigye's Car Despite Court Order?
27 Dec 2022
In short
