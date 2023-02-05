Basaija Idd
Why Kasese School Administrators, Parents Want Gov't to Introduce Fees Ceiling

5 Feb 2023, 13:07 Comments 159 Views Kasese, Uganda Education Human rights Updates
Pupils of cream land preparing classes a head of Monday school opening day

In short
They argue that the "directive" stopping schools from increasing fees does not put into context the fact that there are schools already charging high amounts of fees against those, especially in the rural areas where parents are paying very little fees.

 

