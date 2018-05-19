In short
A source privy to the investigations claims that one of the sons of the late Nekyon also recorded a statement claiming that Makmot approached him and tried to convince him to be the complainant in his case.
Why Nekyon's Family Lawyer Was Detained19 May 2018, 10:42 Comments 143 Views Kampala, Uganda Crime Breaking news
Arrested Nekyon's family lawyer Adam Makmot Kibwanga Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.