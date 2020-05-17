Kato Joseph
09:02

Why Only 74,000 Case Files Were Submitted to Court in 2019

17 May 2020, 09:01 Comments 105 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
IGP Okoth Ochola launching the crime report

IGP Okoth Ochola launching the crime report

In short
CID headed by Assistant Inspector General of Police –AIGP Grace Akullo, submitted only 74,810 case files to court. This translates to 34.7 percent meaning the biggest number of cases were left pending investigations.

 

Tagged with: Nicholas Opio. Human Rights. Criminal Investigations Directorate. Assistant Inspector General of Pol

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.