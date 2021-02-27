Kato Joseph
Why Police Takes Less Than 25 Percent of Car Theft Cases to Court

27 Feb 2021, 18:09 Comments 144 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
Deo Mugisha- a car thief suspect



In short
CID Spokesperson, Charles Twine, admits that investigation and prosecution of car thieves is one of the most challenging crimes. Twine attributes the difficulties to victims who negotiate with arrested suspects before cases go to court.

 

