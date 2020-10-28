In short
A Tanzanian polling official at Kabakesa polling station in Tanzania explained to us in fluent Luganda that the voters were validated on appearance in the voter registers, presenting of a Tanzania National ID, Voter’s Card or a Passport; that anybody who appears in the register and fulfills any of the other requirements cannot be stopped from voting.
Why and How Some Ugandans Have Voted in Tanzanian Elections
28 Oct 2020
