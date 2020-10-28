Ezekiel Ssekweyama
Why and How Some Ugandans Have Voted in Tanzanian Elections

28 Oct 2020
Voters showing up at Polling at one of Tanzania-Uganda Border Village

A Tanzanian polling official at Kabakesa polling station in Tanzania explained to us in fluent Luganda that the voters were validated on appearance in the voter registers, presenting of a Tanzania National ID, Voter’s Card or a Passport; that anybody who appears in the register and fulfills any of the other requirements cannot be stopped from voting.

 

