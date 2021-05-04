Why the State Charges Civilians in Military Courts

In short

Speaking to Uganda Radio Network on phone, a civilian survivor of the military court Robert Darius Tweyambe said the state uses the court martial because for it takes orders and it doesn’t question them.

“With civil courts although the State has influence over them, they can exercise some independence and release suspects as they have done before," Tweyambe said. "So when they want to hold you longer, they will take you to the Court Martial because there they are totally in charge.”