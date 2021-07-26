Blanshe Musinguzi
16:58

Why Tracking Contract Uganda Signed with Russian Company Could be Challenged

26 Jul 2021, 16:55 Comments 229 Views Politics Updates
Officials of the Russian company during contract signing on Friday last week Online photo

Officials of the Russian company during contract signing on Friday last week

In short
Samantha Mwesigye, a procurement lawyer and lecturer at Law Development Center, Makerere says the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Authority regulations don’t allow Procuring and Disposal Entities (PDEs) to enter contracts with bank, companies or those facing bankruptcy.

 

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.