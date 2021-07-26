Why Tracking Contract Uganda Signed with Russian Company Could be Challenged

In short
Samantha Mwesigye, a procurement lawyer and lecturer at Law Development Center, Makerere says the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Authority regulations don’t allow Procuring and Disposal Entities (PDEs) to enter contracts with bank, companies or those facing bankruptcy.
Why Tracking Contract Uganda Signed with Russian Company Could be Challenged26 Jul 2021, 16:55 Comments 229 Views Politics Updates
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.