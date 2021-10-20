Flavia Nassaka
14:25

Why Uganda Can’t Meet the New Good Air Quality Measures

20 Oct 2021, 14:11 Comments 32 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates

In short
Atuyambe says in a study whose results are expected in November, they be able to offer some pointers on how pollution is affecting lung health in the country. He says generally there are no enough equipment to measure particulate matter, the only pollutant that has so far been moderately researched. The whole country has two machines and both are donor funded.

 

Tagged with: air quality levels
Mentioned: Makerere University The East Africa  GeoHealth Hub The World Health Organization - WHO

