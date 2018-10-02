In short
Don Bwesigye Binyina, the Executive Director of Africa Centre for Energy and Mineral Policy, says Ugandas Minerals are often exported through neighboring countries because of lack of export certificates.
Why Uganda's Tin is Fetching Low Prices, Exported Through Rwanda
2 Oct 2018
Artisanal miners washing tin in a seasonal river in Rwamwire Ruhaama, Ntungamo. They say the price has gone down and the company licenced to operate the site has not been paying them Login to license this image from 1$.
