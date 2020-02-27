In short
David Musiri, a student activist at Makerere University has been in and out of jail for various reasons. He told URN that he was once denied bail, simply because his sureties couldn’t present introductory letters from their Local Council 1 Chairpersons despite presenting their National IDs.
Why Your National ID is Simply Not Enough for Bail Top story27 Feb 2020, 12:19 Comments 241 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Human rights Politics Updates
Gilbert Kadilo posing together with NIRA workers with a National ID specimen during the last year's independence day celebrations
In short
Tagged with: City lawyer Godfrey Akakimpa David Musiri, a student activist at Makerere University Deputy Chief Justice, Alfonse Owiny-Dollo Chigamoi Human Rights activist and lawyer Eron Kiiza of Kiiza and Mugisha Company Advocates Uganda Vs Kiiza Besigye national ID
Mentioned: Constitutional Court Kiiza and Mugisha Company Advocates Makerere University the Registration of Persons Act, 2015
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.