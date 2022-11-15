In short
In October 2016, Yasini Kalika Ssekamanya secured a loan of Shillings 45million from Mercantile Credit bank limited after surrendering the land title of 0.061 hectares where Nakaayi stays as a tenant. In March 2019, Mercantile sold off the land title to Hanifar Nakonde when Ssekamanya failed to service the loan.
Widow Evicted from Her Land Top story15 Nov 2022, 17:17 Comments 108 Views Mukono, Uganda Security Human rights Crime Editorial
In short
Mentioned: Eviction
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.