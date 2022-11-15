Kimbowa Ivan
Widow Evicted from Her Land Top story

15 Nov 2022 Mukono, Uganda
Rovinsa Nakaayi, together with her daughter at the temporary shelter where they currently sleep_png

In October 2016, Yasini Kalika Ssekamanya secured a loan of Shillings 45million from Mercantile Credit bank limited after surrendering the land title of 0.061 hectares where Nakaayi stays as a tenant. In March 2019, Mercantile sold off the land title to Hanifar Nakonde when Ssekamanya failed to service the loan.

 

