Nabirye told the court that on the said day, her husband had just returned from the trading center to buy sugar when he was gunned down.
Court heard that Mutumba stepped out of his house after receiving a phone call and as if the network was disturbing him.
Widow Pins Eight Family Members For the Murder of Bugiri Cleric Top story23 Aug 2022, 16:47 Comments 174 Views Court Updates
