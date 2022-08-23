Kukunda Judith
16:52

Widow Pins Eight Family Members For the Murder of Bugiri Cleric Top story

23 Aug 2022, 16:47 Comments 174 Views Court Updates
The Accused Persons Appearing Before Court Martial over Sheikh Mutumba murder.

The Accused Persons Appearing Before Court Martial over Sheikh Mutumba murder.

In short
Nabirye told the court that on the said day, her husband had just returned from the trading center to buy sugar when he was gunned down.

Court heard that Mutumba stepped out of his house after receiving a phone call and as if the network was disturbing him.

 

Tagged with: Muslim Clerics Muslim clerics Sheikh Masood Mutumba murder

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.