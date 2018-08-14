Christopher Kisekka & Hafitha Issa
Widow to Bobi Wine: Take Responsibility for Our Family Top story

14 Aug 2018, 19:54 Comments 294 Views Wakiso, Uganda Misc Updates
Annet Nansubuga, widow, with their one-year-old daughter Christopher Kisekka

In short
According to Nansubuga, Kawuma has been the sole bread winner of the family, saying his murder has left them hopeless. She asks Kyagulanyi to provide for the family since her husband was killed while serving him.

 

