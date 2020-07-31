Widows Struggling with Orphans, NewBorns in Kasese IDP Camp

One of the mothers wading through the stagnant waters with her children away from their house

In short

One of them is Robinah Musiime, a single mother of five who lost her husband two years ago. She sold off the family land in Kitholu for a commercial one in Kanyangeya to start farming. But her three-bedroomed house was recently submerged, and her garden, the single source of good washed away by floods.