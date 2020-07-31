Widows Struggling with Orphans, NewBorns in Kasese IDP Camp

In short
One of them is Robinah Musiime, a single mother of five who lost her husband two years ago. She sold off the family land in Kitholu for a commercial one in Kanyangeya to start farming. But her three-bedroomed house was recently submerged, and her garden, the single source of good washed away by floods.
Widows Struggling with Orphans, NewBorns in Kasese IDP Camp31 Jul 2020, 16:59 Comments 88 Views Kasese, Uganda Lifestyle Updates
In short
Tagged with: a tale of mothers in camps mothers in IDPs single mothers
Mentioned: single mothers
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.