Wife Asks Court to Compel Security to Produce Kaweesi Murder Suspect

In short
But after arraigning him before the International Crimes Division, Nyanzi was charged with the said three counts of murder and belonging to a terrorist group, Allied Democratic Forces.
Wife Asks Court to Compel Security to Produce Kaweesi Murder Suspect19 Jun 2021, 13:25 Comments 103 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Report
In short
Tagged with: Kaweesi Murder Suspects Major Muhammad Kiggundu Sheikh Yusuf Nyanzi Sumayyah Musa Namulindwa
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.