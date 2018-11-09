Wife, Children Arrested for Killing Family Head

In short
The deceased is identified as Phillip Werondere, a resident of Shebeya II village in Bufundi Sub County. According to the village Chairman Reuben Kabahoze, the deceased had a misunderstanding with his wife over a piece of land which Werondere wanted to sell early this year.
Wife, Children Arrested for Killing Family Head9 Nov 2018, 20:04 Comments 131 Views Rubanda, Uganda Crime Analysis
In short
Tagged with: family members land rows rubanda district
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.