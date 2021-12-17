Mwesige Joel
08:54

Wife Voted to Replace Late Husband in Kamwenge By-Election

17 Dec 2021, 08:43 Comments 149 Views Election Local government Western Updates

In short
She defeated three other candidates to take a seat that fell vacant after the death of her husband Benjamin Matovu, who passed on a few weeks after the administration of the oath. The other contestants in the race were Benon Mwebembezi, Jackson Barigye Mafene, and Wilson Katushabe.

 

