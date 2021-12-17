In short
She defeated three other candidates to take a seat that fell vacant after the death of her husband Benjamin Matovu, who passed on a few weeks after the administration of the oath. The other contestants in the race were Benon Mwebembezi, Jackson Barigye Mafene, and Wilson Katushabe.
Wife Voted to Replace Late Husband in Kamwenge By-Election
