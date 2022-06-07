In short
Perepetua Iwokot, a farmer in Loteruo village in Sidok sub county said that the animals most especially elephants are straying into the gardens bordering the game reserve searching for food have been damaging crops for the past three months.
Wild animals frustrate farmers in Kaabong district
