Godfrey Eyoku
10:17

Wild animals frustrate farmers in Kaabong district

7 Jun 2022, 10:13 Comments 115 Views Kaabong, Uganda Health Agriculture Report
A stray elephant from Kidepo National Park

A stray elephant from Kidepo National Park

In short
Perepetua Iwokot, a farmer in Loteruo village in Sidok sub county said that the animals most especially elephants are straying into the gardens bordering the game reserve searching for food have been damaging crops for the past three months.

 

Tagged with: crop elephan malnutrition sidok sub county ugannda wild life authority
Mentioned: Kaabong District Local Governement Uganda wild life authority

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.