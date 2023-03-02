Godfrey Eyoku
Wildfire Burns 33 Homes In Moroto

2 Mar 2023, 21:43 Comments 65 Views Moroto, Uganda Security Environment Report
Homes which were burnt to ashes in Acherer village, Loputuk sub county Moroto district

Simon Peter Korobe, a resident in the same village told URN that although no life was lost in the inferno, all the properties including little food that were stored has been completely burnt into ashes.

 

