Wildlife Authority Adopts Mobile App to Report Problem Animal Incidences

The Chief Warden of Kidepo Valley National Park Samuel Amanya says that the App is an Open Data Kit; a free, open-source suite of tools that allows data collection using Android mobile devices and data submission to an online server, even without an Internet connection.
Wildlife Authority Adopts Mobile App to Report Problem Animal Incidences21 Jan 2022, 11:34 Comments 134 Views Karenga, Uganda Science and technology Tourism Updates
Sub County LCIII Chairpersons try out the ODK appplications at Kidepo Valley park headquaters in Karenga district Photo By Dan M Komakech
