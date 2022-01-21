Dan Michael Komakech
Wildlife Authority Adopts Mobile App to Report Problem Animal Incidences

21 Jan 2022 Karenga, Uganda
Sub County LCIII Chairpersons try out the ODK appplications at Kidepo Valley park headquaters in Karenga district Photo By Dan M Komakech

The Chief Warden of Kidepo Valley National Park Samuel Amanya says that the App is an Open Data Kit; a free, open-source suite of tools that allows data collection using Android mobile devices and data submission to an online server, even without an Internet connection.

 

