Emmy Daniel Ojara
20:12

Wildlife Authority Suspends Primate Tourism and Research in Protected Areas

25 Mar 2020, 20:06 Comments 119 Views Gulu, Uganda Tourism Health Breaking news
uwa suspends primate tourism

uwa suspends primate tourism

In short
UWA Executive Director Sam Mwandha announced that the activities will be suspended until April 30, 2020 due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus and the eventual confirmation of a number of cases in Uganda. Up to 14 cases have so far been confirmed in the country, according to an update issued by the Ministry of Health today.

 

Tagged with: COVID-19 Stephen Masaba, the UWA Director of Business UWA Executive Director, Sam Mwandha UWA Spokesperson, Bashir Hanji uwa suspends primate tourism
Mentioned: Uganda Wildlife Authority UWA

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.