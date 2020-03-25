In short
UWA Executive Director Sam Mwandha announced that the activities will be suspended until April 30, 2020 due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus and the eventual confirmation of a number of cases in Uganda. Up to 14 cases have so far been confirmed in the country, according to an update issued by the Ministry of Health today.
Wildlife Authority Suspends Primate Tourism and Research in Protected Areas
