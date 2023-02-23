Will New Mineral Law Deliver Benefits to Ugandans?

Energy and Mineral Devlopment Minister, Ruth Nankbirwa at Wagagai Gold mine in Buisa. She said Wagagai has discovered 30 million tons of gold ore in a greenstone belt in the Busia district.

Energy and Minerals Minister, Ruth Nankabriwa this week said the National Mining Company will be established to compete with privately-owned mines in the country. It is among the many reforms coming up under the Mining and Mineral Act 2022.