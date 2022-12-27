In short
Paul Senoga, an Information and Communication Technology-ICT expert, says connecting private CCTVs to the National CCTV Command Centre isn’t a bad idea but the past experience where security agencies have been accused of tapping into people’s conversations without authorization scares many even when the objective is beneficial to all.
Will Proposed Compulsory Connection of Private CCTVs to National Grid Succeed? 27 Dec 2022 Kampala, Uganda
