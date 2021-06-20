In short
According to experts, poor funding and the placing of vaccine orders late has left Uganda in a fix where it might not be able to procure vaccines to vaccinate the critical number of citizens for the whole nation to be safe. They say at the moment Uganda can only vaccinate a few of it's people using donated vaccines rather than procured ones
Will Uganda ever Vaccinate its Targeted 26,700,000 People?
20 Jun 2021
In short
