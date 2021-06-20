Pamela Mawanda
16:49

Will Uganda ever Vaccinate its Targeted 26,700,000 People? Top story

20 Jun 2021, 16:46 Comments 247 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Science and technology Updates
A health worker charges a syringe with a dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine

A health worker charges a syringe with a dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine

In short
According to experts, poor funding and the placing of vaccine orders late has left Uganda in a fix where it might not be able to procure vaccines to vaccinate the critical number of citizens for the whole nation to be safe. They say at the moment Uganda can only vaccinate a few of it's people using donated vaccines rather than procured ones

 

Tagged with: COVID-19 Vaccination How many Ugandans are Vaccinated against COVID-19
Mentioned: Ministry of Health The World Health Organization - WHO

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.