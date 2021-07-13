In short
Sam Kigula, the Nakasongola LC V Chairperson, says that the Executive and CAO agreed that a board of survey would evaluate the phones factoring in the cost of depreciation to allow the councillors to pay for them. Kigula says that the phones can’t be passed on to other councillors in their current state even if they are returned.
Win-Win Solution Sought To End Nakasongola Smartphones Row
