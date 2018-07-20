Samuel Amanya
Winfred Matsiko Petitions Court over Rukungiri Polls

20 Jul 2018, 07:43 Comments 236 Views Rukungiri, Uganda Politics Analysis

Matsiko, the National Resistance Movement- NRM party candidate lost the seat to Muzanira during a by-election held on May 31. But she says the exercise was marred with irregularities and hooliganism orchestrated by members of the opposition.

 

