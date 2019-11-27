In short
On Tuesday, Justice Mutonyi endorsed the plea-bargain deal and convicted Ssebuyungo to 30 years in jail for both counts to be served co-currently at Luzira prison. She ordered him to reveal to court everything he knows about the matter. In his testimony, Ssebuyungo implicated Corporal Harriet Nabitaka, who is attached to Nakasajja police post for conspiring with Wamala to kill Nansamba.
Witch Doctor Changes Plea to Guilty, Implicates Police Officer in Ritual Murder
27 Nov 2019
Mukono, Uganda
Suspects accused of confining, killing and burrying five people under the floor of a shrine in Kayunga District.
In short
