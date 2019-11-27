In short

On Tuesday, Justice Mutonyi endorsed the plea-bargain deal and convicted Ssebuyungo to 30 years in jail for both counts to be served co-currently at Luzira prison. She ordered him to reveal to court everything he knows about the matter. In his testimony, Ssebuyungo implicated Corporal Harriet Nabitaka, who is attached to Nakasajja police post for conspiring with Wamala to kill Nansamba.