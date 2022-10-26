Amony Immaculate
Witch Doctors Arrested after Two Suspects Die as 'Prescribed' - Eating Grass like Cows

In short
Jimmy Patrick Okema, the North Kyoga Police Spokesperson says on Monday police received information that two residents of the area lost their senses and started behaving like the witches had described but unfortunately, they died before police got to the scene.

 

