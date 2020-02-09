In short
Janet Kajumba, a local guide at the falls notes that the management of the place is challenged to convince witches and their groups to pay the Shillings 5000 entry fees to access the place.
Witchcraft Practices Discouraging Tourists from Visiting Ssezibwa Falls Top story9 Feb 2020, 13:19 Comments 195 Views Mukono, Uganda Tourism Religion Environment Report
Ssezibwa river falls in Buikwe district. Flows between the wetlands of Lake Victoria through Mukono district into Lake Kyoga in Kayunga District.
In short
Tagged with: The Kyaggwe County head (Ssekiboobo) Witchcraft Discouraging Tourists from Visiting Ssezibwa Falls
Mentioned: Kyaggwe County Ssezibwa Falls
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.