Witchdoctor Arrested for Defiling, Impregnating Teenage Sisters

In short
Magambo Musa also known as Mulangira Musoga allegedly told the teenagers to keep around his shrine for somedays. While there, they were sexually abused every night inside the shrines. The girls later revealed the ordeal to their relatives who alerted the police about Magambo’s actions.
Witchdoctor Arrested for Defiling, Impregnating Teenage Sisters13 Jan 2020, 19:58 Comments 165 Views Kampala, Uganda Crime Security Misc Updates
