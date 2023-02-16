Witchdoctor in Soroti Arrested with Human Skull

In short
The arrest of Julius Okodi follows the death of Simon Edou, 52 on March 21, 2021. Edou disappeared from his home for five days and the matter was reported to Asuret Police Station by Moses Ekatu, the brother.
Witchdoctor in Soroti Arrested with Human Skull16 Feb 2023, 17:54 Comments 139 Views Serere, Eastern Region, Uganda Crime Security Updates
