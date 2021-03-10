Michael Wambi
17:38

With Nowhere To Go, Cancer Patients Sleep In The Cold Like Night Guards

10 Mar 2021, 17:36 Comments 114 Views Health Human rights Politics Analysis
Pateints and caregiveer outside one of the shelters at Uganda Cancer Institute

In short
A large number of these patients come from faraway villages and town, and do not have enough savings at their disposal. As a result, some of these outpatients and their families have to live and sleep in the cold on hospital verandas like security guards.

 

