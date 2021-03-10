With Nowhere To Go, Cancer Patients Sleep In The Cold Like Night Guards

In short
A large number of these patients come from faraway villages and town, and do not have enough savings at their disposal. As a result, some of these outpatients and their families have to live and sleep in the cold on hospital verandas like security guards.
With Nowhere To Go, Cancer Patients Sleep In The Cold Like Night Guards10 Mar 2021, 17:36 Comments 114 Views Health Human rights Politics Analysis
In short
Mentioned: Amercican Cancer Society The Uganda Cancer Institue Uganda Cancer Institute (UCI) Uganda Cancer Society
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.