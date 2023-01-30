Olive Nakatudde
With or Without Money, We Can Have Justice - Museveni Top story

30 Jan 2023, 18:16 Comments 322 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Court Report
President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.

The President’s statement followed Chief Justice, Alfonse Owiny-Dollo’s speech in which he observed that due to inadequate funding to the judiciary, it does not enable them recruit the required number of judicial officers and taking justice closer to the people.

 

