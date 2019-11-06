Alex Otto
19:55

Withdrawal of Army From Mak Will Be Gradual-Defence Minister

6 Nov 2019, 19:51 Comments 163 Views Kampala, Uganda Human rights Parliament Education Updates
Defense Ministry officials appear before committee

Defense Ministry officials appear before committee

In short
The Minister of Defense and Veterans Affairs Adolf Mwesige has said the Uganda Peoples Defense Forces (UPDF) is withdrawing from Makerere University systematically.

 

Tagged with: Adolf Mwesige Army withdraws systematically MAK Army withdraw UPDF owns up to brutality fees increase in university makerere chaos
Mentioned: Makerere university Parliament Uganda Peoples defense forces

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.