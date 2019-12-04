Alex Otto
13:33

Without Attitude Change Fight Against Corruption Remains a Show -Oulanyah Top story

4 Dec 2019, 13:30 Comments 355 Views Kampala, Uganda Politics Parliament Misc Updates
Deputy Speaker Jacob Oulanyah steering the plenary session.

Deputy Speaker Jacob Oulanyah steering the plenary session.

In short
In a place filled with top government officials, Oulanyah said that Ugandans are all guilty of abetting corruption, and called for internal reflection from everyone in order to stem corruption out of the country. Amidst cheers from the crowd, Oulanyah said it was time to stop the pretence and stop being corrupt.

 

Tagged with: Anti corruption Oulanyah on corruption Public show corruption deputy speaker jacob oulanyah
Mentioned: Parliament office of the president

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.