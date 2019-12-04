In short
In a place filled with top government officials, Oulanyah said that Ugandans are all guilty of abetting corruption, and called for internal reflection from everyone in order to stem corruption out of the country. Amidst cheers from the crowd, Oulanyah said it was time to stop the pretence and stop being corrupt.
Without Attitude Change Fight Against Corruption Remains a Show -Oulanyah
