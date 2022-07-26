Without Recovering Pending Gov’t Empowerment Funds, PDM is Designed to Fail - MPs

In short
The Auditor General’s report for FY 2020/202 revealed that groups such Lezebu Central Produce Traders received Shillings eight million Shillings in FY 2017/2018 and has never repaid. Another group, Abira-Alur Youth Grind Milling Project received seven million Shillings and has only paid Shillings 200,000 only in FY 2019/2020.
Without Recovering Pending Gov’t Empowerment Funds, PDM is Designed to Fail - MPs26 Jul 2022, 09:22 Comments 222 Views Parliament Business and finance Local government Updates
The Pader District Chief Administrative Officer-CAO, Alex Chelimo (L) with Heads of Departments appearing before PAC-Local Government. Photo by Dominic Ochola_URN
In short
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.