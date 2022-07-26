Without Recovering Pending Gov’t Empowerment Funds, PDM is Designed to Fail - MPs

In short

The Auditor General’s report for FY 2020/202 revealed that groups such Lezebu Central Produce Traders received Shillings eight million Shillings in FY 2017/2018 and has never repaid. Another group, Abira-Alur Youth Grind Milling Project received seven million Shillings and has only paid Shillings 200,000 only in FY 2019/2020.