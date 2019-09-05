Witness Contradicts Himself in Musician Mowzey Radio Murder Case

In short
When Justice Abodo asked Etoru if he knew Wamala at the time Radio was killed, Etoru told court that he knew the suspect. However, the suspect's lawyer Leonard Kasibante told court that in the police statement, Etoru indicated that he did know Wamala.
Witness Contradicts Himself in Musician Mowzey Radio Murder Case5 Sep 2019, 16:43 Comments 94 Views Entebbe, Uganda Crime Court Misc Report
