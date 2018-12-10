In short
On Monday, the General Court Martial heard that Captain Yashin Siraji who was supposed to appear in court as the fifth witness could not make it to court on the required time.According to the previous witnesses testimonies, Yashin was the Sector Intelligence Officer in Rwebisengo in Ntoroko District in 2012 when Kipoi and his co-accused were being arrested from Western Uganda.
Witness Fails to Show Up for Tony Kipoi Case
Former Bubulo West MP Kipoi in Civilian Clothes Together with his co accused UPDF Soldiers Login to license this image from 1$.
