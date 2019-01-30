Hafitha Issa
Witness Pins Gov't Over Compensation

Appearing before the Commission of Inquiry into Land Matters on Wednesday Kasasa says that in 1996, a military detach was set up on his land in Mutungo. He says that he ignored their presence hoping that they would vacate.

 

