In short
Mugisa disclosed that the Land Commission Chairperson Beatrice Byenkya Nyakaiski demanded 50 percent of the land, which at the time was valued at Shillings 1.544 billion. He first received an advance payment of Shillings 50 million in 2016 and an outstanding balance of Shillings 1.4 billion in 2021.
Witness Pins ULC Officials for Soliciting Bribes to 'Expedite' Compensation Top story9 Jun 2022, 06:55 Comments 204 Views Parliament Politics Crime Updates
SThe uspended ULC Chairperson Beatrice Byenkya Nyakaisiki (L) accused by witness Geoffrey Mugisa for soliciting bribe to expedite his compensation. Photo by Dominic Ochola
