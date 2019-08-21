Witnesses in Safe House Probe Threatened -Kadaga

In short
Kadaga told parliament this afternoon that a number of people who are lined up to appear before the Human Rights Committee, which is investigating the operations of Safe Houses, are being frustrated. Many are reportedly being followed around by security operatives.
Witnesses in Safe House Probe Threatened -Kadaga21 Aug 2019, 19:42 Comments 115 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
