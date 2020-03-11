Julius Ocungi
Witnesses Recount Raid on Zombo UPDF Detach

Residents of Zombo District Flee teir homes following an attack on UPDF detach in Oduk village. Courtesy Photo

Ismail Mustafa, the LCI Chairperson of Oduk Village says he saw three different groups of about 30 men each advancing towards the detach. They were all wearing black facemasks. Out of suspicion, he informed the detach intelligence officer but it was too late. Within a moment, the place was covered in a barrage of gunfire.

 

